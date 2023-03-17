In Focus Preview: feature on Tug River Health’s first female CEO

Cline is the first female CEO at Tug River Health
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday March 19 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring Andrea Cline. She is Tug River Health’s youngest CEO. She is also the first female CEO, too. She took on her new role in Jan. 2023 after the previous CEO died.

In addition to Cline’s interview, WVVA is also featuring Spero Health. Segment one is about Spero Health. Segments two and three will be about Cline.

When will the full interview air?

The interview with facility administrator Bennie White will air at 9 a.m. on Sunday March 19. That episode will also feature Andrea Cline, CEO of Tug River Health.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Gov. Justice holds ceremony for four bill signings
Gov. Justice holds ceremony for four bill signings
