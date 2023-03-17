In Focus Preview: feature on Tug River Health’s first female CEO

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday March 19 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring Andrea Cline. She is Tug River Health’s youngest CEO. She is also the first female CEO, too. She took on her new role in Jan. 2023 after the previous CEO died.

In addition to Cline’s interview, WVVA is also featuring Spero Health. Segment one is about Spero Health. Segments two and three will be about Cline.

