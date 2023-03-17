Driver sought after Radford chase

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police are looking for a driver who ran from police after a traffic stop early Friday.

About 12:26 a.m. March 17, 2023, Radford City Police were called about possible gunshots in the 300 block of New River Drive. When officers arrived, they saw a driver speeding from the area. That driver refused to stop for officers, who began a chase, according to Radford PD. The driver eventually stopped and ran off. Police have identified him only as a male.

Police established a perimeter and searched for the driver, using K-9s and drones, but he has not been found.

Police say there are no reports of injuries and no threat to the public.

Radford Police Search... 3.17.23
Radford Police Search... 3.17.23(WDBJ)

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Criminal Investigations section of the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Christiansburg Police Department, and Radford University Police Department assisted Radford Police in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.
Wyoming County, 93, woman loses everything in house fire
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Eli Allen wins Gatorade Player of the Year
Eli Allen wins Gatorade WV Boys Basketball Player of the Year
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold

Latest News

Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
Mercer County Medal of Honor recipient to be honored locally
Mercer County Medal of Honor recipient to be honored locally
“Stevie’s Saint Paddy’s Day Soup Off” coming to the Clover Club
“Stevie’s Saint Paddy’s Day Soup Off” coming to the Clover Club
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department prepares to move