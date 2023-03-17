13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling

Danville Police Patch and Badge
Danville Police Patch and Badge
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of the suspect’s 4-year-old sibling in Danville.

Danville Police say the suspect confessed to suffocating the victim in 2022.

Police in August 2022 to the home, where the 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and not breathing. The child died after being flown for treatment.

The child will be taken to W.W. Moore Detention Center until trial, according to police.

