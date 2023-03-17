$1 book sale happening at Bluefield, Va. library

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A large scale book sale is happening at the Tazewell County Public Library’s Bluefield, Virginia location. Anyone in the community can come to the library and get a bag full of books for only $1. You do not need a membership to buy the books.

The library will even provide a bag for you if needed. The library is completely non-profit and all money raised from the book sale will go back into the library system.

“This book sale has books of every type. Hard backs, paper backs, coffee table books, history, fiction. You name it, we probably have it,” said Treasurer of the Friends of Tazewell County Public Library, Jane Sorensen.

The sale will last until 5 pm on Friday, March 17 and will continue on Saturday, March 18 from 9 am until 2 pm. The library is only accepting cash payments for the books.

