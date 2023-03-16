WVU Medicine Children’s shares list of signs, symptoms of brain injuries

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - March is National Brain Injury Month.

According to the CDC, over 3,000 West Virginians are hospitalized every year because of a brain injury.

The highest number of traumatic brain injury, or TBI, related deaths were between the ages of 75 to 84.

Over 170 Americans died each day from TBI every day in 2020.

The most common reason people get TBI’s is because of a fall or a car crash.

WVU Medicine Children’s shared the following list of signs and symptoms you should look out for if someone has a concussion:

  • Loss of consciousness (usually brief)
  • Confusion, dazed
  • Memory loss
  • Trouble answering questions properly
  • Responding slowly
  • Balance problems
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Nausea, vomiting
  • Light sensitivity
  • Mood/behavior changes

You can bring awareness by researching brain injuries and listening to other people’s story or sharing your own.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Judy Musick
Local law enforcement recover stolen child and vehicle
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants appear in court

Latest News

Marcus Givens
Raleigh County man arrested in Nicholas County
Denim for a Difference
United Way of Southern W.Va to hold Denim for a Difference fundraiser next week
Greenbrier County CVB
Greenbrier County CVB unveils new branding
Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460