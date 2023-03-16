West Virginia Human Rights Commission to host town hall

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HCR) is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss prevention of employment discrimination and harassment in the workplace for Appalachian communities on Tuesday, March 21 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Herbert Gallery/Student Center at Bluefield State University.

The HCR is collaborating with the United States Equal Employment opportunity Commission for this event as well.

“The Town Hall provides a forum for students, faculty, staff and the community to discuss the importance of equal opportunity workplaces and ways to both prevent and remedy unlawful employment discrimination,” said Tia Welch, HRC Executive Director.

For more information, contact the HCR at 304-558-2616 or here for there website.

