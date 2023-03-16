West Virginia Human Rights Commission to host town hall

West Virginia Human Rights Commission to host town hall at Bluefield State University
West Virginia Human Rights Commission to host town hall at Bluefield State University(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HCR) is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss prevention of employment discrimination and harassment in the workplace for Appalachian communities on Tuesday, March 21 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Herbert Gallery/Student Center at Bluefield State University.

The HCR is collaborating with the United States Equal Employment opportunity Commission for this event as well.

“The Town Hall provides a forum for students, faculty, staff and the community to discuss the importance of equal opportunity workplaces and ways to both prevent and remedy unlawful employment discrimination,” said Tia Welch, HRC Executive Director.

For more information, contact the HCR at 304-558-2616 or here for there website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Musick
Local law enforcement recover stolen child and vehicle
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants appear in court
Seven Virginia sheriff’s office employees have been charged with second-degree murder in...
Virginia deputies charged in man’s death at mental hospital
The nine-acre site is located in Wytheville, Va.
More Than Two Decades in the Making: Historic Homestead Opening for Tours

Latest News

Appalachia HIDTA among 33 programs to receive White House funding
Appalachia HIDTA among 33 programs to receive White House funding
Hinton Fire
Hinton fire
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold
The event is set for Sat. April 1 and Sun. Apri 2.
Sinkland Farms Holding First Annual Easter Eggs-Travaganza Event