United Way of Southern W.Va to hold Denim for a Difference fundraiser next week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Twice a year, the United Way of Southern West Virginia in Beckley hosts Denim for a Difference.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the United Way’s partner agencies, and it allows employees of local business to wear denim for a day or even a week. Employers can purchase a denim day for $5, three denim days for $10 or a denim week for $15.

In addition to helping the local community, those at United Way say the event can also be fun for the businesses that participate.

“You can do a themed week; you can allow employees to wear legging to work; or, if you’re working from home, you can participate and just support the United Way,” explained Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. “So, it’s a great way for employers to bring their employees together for one cause.”

Denim for a Difference kicks off on Monday, March 20. Businesses can purchase a denim day up until next Friday, March 24. If employers want to purchase Denim for a Difference badges for their employees to wear, they need to do that by this Friday, March 17.

For more information call the United Way of Southern West Virginia office at 304-253-2111 or visit unitedwayswv.org.

