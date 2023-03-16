United Way of Southern W.Va to hold Denim for a Difference fundraiser next week

Denim for a Difference
Denim for a Difference(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Twice a year, the United Way of Southern West Virginia in Beckley hosts Denim for a Difference.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the United Way’s partner agencies, and it allows employees of local business to wear denim for a day or even a week. Employers can purchase a denim day for $5, three denim days for $10 or a denim week for $15.

In addition to helping the local community, those at United Way say the event can also be fun for the businesses that participate.

“You can do a themed week; you can allow employees to wear legging to work; or, if you’re working from home, you can participate and just support the United Way,” explained Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. “So, it’s a great way for employers to bring their employees together for one cause.”

Denim for a Difference kicks off on Monday, March 20. Businesses can purchase a denim day up until next Friday, March 24. If employers want to purchase Denim for a Difference badges for their employees to wear, they need to do that by this Friday, March 17.

For more information call the United Way of Southern West Virginia office at 304-253-2111 or visit unitedwayswv.org.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Musick
Local law enforcement recover stolen child and vehicle
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants appear in court
Seven Virginia sheriff’s office employees have been charged with second-degree murder in...
Virginia deputies charged in man’s death at mental hospital

Latest News

Greenbrier County CVB
Greenbrier County CVB unveils new branding
Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
colon cancer
ARH highlights colon cancer awareness at Lunch and Learn event
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will soon be relocating. A grand opening for the new...
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department prepares to move