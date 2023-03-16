Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the train derailed around 2:50 p.m. after trying to avoid a semi truck that was on the tracks across the Gideon Church Road crossing.

As the train was stopping, it derailed in the process.

Harding County Sherriff John Ward said the train managed to stop before hitting the tractor trailer and eight of the train’s cars are off the tracks.

One of the cars hit an antique store and some vehicles were hit by those eight cars that came off the tracks, according to Ward.

KSP said one minor injury has been reported and no hazardous materials are believed to be involved. The train was transporting vehicles.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

