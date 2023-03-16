St. Patrick’s Day will bring a bit of rain and wind

Temps will still be mild, but we’ll be unsettled
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, temps should stay on the milder side with a warmer S/SW breeze. We should stay above freezing tonight, with low temps hitting the upper 30s-mid 40s.

RAIN TOMORROW
RAIN TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

As a front heads our way, we’ll see increasing clouds overnight, and eventually developing rain after midnight-early Friday before sunrise.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Sct’d showers are looking likely on and off throughout the day for St. Patrick’s day, and the wind will pick up with this system as well. Gusts could occasionally hit the 30-40 MPH range Friday-Friday night. Luckily, severe weather nor flooding look likely. Low temps Friday night will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a few snow showers early Saturday, but we should dry out into the weekend, we’ll just be colder again! Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s-low 40s, dropping into the teens and low 20s Saturday night.

TURNING COLDER THIS WEEKEND
TURNING COLDER THIS WEEKEND(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be chilly, with highs only in the 30s!

FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS
FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll start to warm back up on Monday for the start of Spring!

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

