Spring-like conditions return today

We are off to a chilly start, but temperatures will warm up quickly into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day but we will stay dry.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight and I’m not going to rule out a stray shower. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for most.

A cold front will bring some unsettled weather our way for St. Patrick’s Day. It won’t be raining all day long, rather off-and-on throughout the day. Temperatures will climb back into the 50s tomorrow afternoon, but cold air will race into our region Friday night behind that front. This could allow for some snow to mix in at times Friday night/ Saturday morning; however, most aren’t expected to see any accumulation.

It’ll be a cold weekend with high temperatures in the 30s and low 40s and lows in the teens and 20s. Other than a few flakes possible on Saturday morning, we should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will rise back up into the 40s and low 50s for the first day of Spring next Monday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

