“A Shake Rag Easter” is coming to Tazewell April 8th

A Shake Rag Easter
A Shake Rag Easter(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Easter is coming up and the Shake Rag Community in Tazewell, Virginia is offering you an egg-citing way to celebrate it.

“A Shake Rag Easter” will offer pictures with the Easter Bunny, free food, and an Easter egg hunt. Leaders in the area hope the event serves as a community gathering.

“You can expect to have a community around you that loves the kids. We just love to give back. The whole reason we do this is to help our community and give kids something to do,” said community member and volunteer, Macie Alford.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 8th, at the Warhawk Memorial Park at 374 Carline Avenue in Tazewell. Festivities will go on from 1pm to 4pm. Rain or shine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Judy Musick
Local law enforcement recover stolen child and vehicle
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants appear in court

Latest News

93-year-old Wyoming County woman loses everything in house fire
A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.
Wyoming County, 93, woman loses everything in house fire
Concord job fair
Concord job fair
2023 outlook
2023 outlook
This Spring is looking to be wetter than normal
NOAA Issues 2023 spring outlook