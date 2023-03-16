“A Shake Rag Easter” is coming to Tazewell April 8th

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Easter is coming up and the Shake Rag Community in Tazewell, Virginia is offering you an egg-citing way to celebrate it.

“A Shake Rag Easter” will offer pictures with the Easter Bunny, free food, and an Easter egg hunt. Leaders in the area hope the event serves as a community gathering.

“You can expect to have a community around you that loves the kids. We just love to give back. The whole reason we do this is to help our community and give kids something to do,” said community member and volunteer, Macie Alford.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 8th, at the Warhawk Memorial Park at 374 Carline Avenue in Tazewell. Festivities will go on from 1pm to 4pm. Rain or shine.

