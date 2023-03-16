Search warrant leads to drug operation bust

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force was assisted by the Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Special response Team where they executed a search warrant of an apartment on Beckwoods Drive in Beckley.

According to a post by the RCSO, Davon Jamir Linder, 23, of Akron, Ohio, was arrested by Beckley Police at the same time the search warrant was being executed after a foot pursuit in the area of Staples at the Beckley Plaza for an unrelated parole violation. While running from the police, Mr. Linder jumped over a guardrail into the large drainage canal in that area, requiring his rescue by the Beckley Fire Department.

The teams seized 881 Grams of methamphetamine, 429 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of fentanyl and $3,245.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

