Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department prepares to move


The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will soon be relocating. A grand opening for the new...
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will soon be relocating. A grand opening for the new department has been set for Friday, March 31st.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will soon be re-locating. A grand opening for the new department has been set for Friday, March 31st.

Their new offices are located along the Beckley bypass in the Pinecrest Industrial Park.

According to Sheriff J.C. Canaday, deputies will be fully operational in the new facility starting the following week. He cautioned; however, that the only disruptions to the public during that time may be for those attempting to renew their concealed weapons permit. He said the system will be down for roughly seven days starting on March 29th to transition to a new one.

“So people who can see that they have renewals coming up can get those in with the expectation that there’s going to be about seven days as we transition. We’re transitioning to new software and updated equipment...that’s why it’s going to take so long.”

Sheriff Canaday invites anyone interested in checking out the Sheriff’s Department’s new digs to stop by the new location on the afternoon of March 31st.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Musick
Local law enforcement recover stolen child and vehicle
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants appear in court
Seven Virginia sheriff’s office employees have been charged with second-degree murder in...
Virginia deputies charged in man’s death at mental hospital

Latest News

colon cancer
ARH highlights colon cancer awareness at Lunch and Learn event
Arts @ Noon: Celtic Angels Ireland coming to Princeton this March
Arts @ Noon: ‘Celtic Angels Ireland’ coming to CMC in Princeton, WV
Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony with lawmakers in the House and Senate on March 7 to...
State Tax Department releases revised tax withholding tables
Davon Jamir Linder
Search warrant leads to drug operation bust