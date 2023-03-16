Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department prepares to move

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will soon be re-locating. A grand opening for the new department has been set for Friday, March 31st.

Their new offices are located along the Beckley bypass in the Pinecrest Industrial Park.

According to Sheriff J.C. Canaday, deputies will be fully operational in the new facility starting the following week. He cautioned; however, that the only disruptions to the public during that time may be for those attempting to renew their concealed weapons permit. He said the system will be down for roughly seven days starting on March 29th to transition to a new one.

“So people who can see that they have renewals coming up can get those in with the expectation that there’s going to be about seven days as we transition. We’re transitioning to new software and updated equipment...that’s why it’s going to take so long.”

Sheriff Canaday invites anyone interested in checking out the Sheriff’s Department’s new digs to stop by the new location on the afternoon of March 31st.

