Greenbrier County CVB unveils new branding

Greenbrier County CVB
Greenbrier County CVB(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local visitors bureau in Greenbrier County has a new look, one that is 15 years in the making.

In 2008, the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau in Lewisburg changed its slogan to not just include Greenbrier County, but the whole Greenbrier Valley. The center currently covers Pocahantas County, Summers County and Monroe County as well.

On March 9, the bureau was able to unveil this new, comprehensive branding to the public.

Those at the Greenbrier CVB say they wanted to debut a fresh logo without changing the history and meaning behind the old one. This included keeping the Rhododendron as the brand’s focal point.

“You can tell in the different font, in the logo here behind me, you can see kind of the peaks and valleys of the letters that represent the hills and the rolling rivers in our valleys,” shared Kara Dense, President and CEO of the Greenbrier CVB.

Dense says the Bureau will be kicking off its new marketing campaign in the spring. They will also be working to re-brand the inside of the center in the next year.

