In Focus Preview: Spero Health Offers Help for Addictions

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday March 19 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring Spero Health, which opened two offices this month. One is in Beckley, and the other is in Princeton.

In Beckley, Spero Health is located in one of the offices housed in Professional Park. Through both individual and group counseling, the facility will help people overcome all forms of addiction whether it be alcoholism, substance abuse or something else. It’s an outpatient clinic. They do accept West Virginia Medicaid as well.

To get in touch with the Beckley office, call 304-503-7310.

The Spero Health location in Princeton is located on Courthouse Rd. near Pita Pit.

To get in touch with the Princeton office, call 304-607-7414. You can visit the website here.

