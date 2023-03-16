Downtown Merchants to host “St. Patrick’s Day Indoor Arts & Crafts Festival”

The space will hold a variety of small businesses and artists.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -There’s an event happening Saturday, March 18th in Bluefield, West Virginia. Downtown Merchants will be holding an Indoor Saint Patrick’s Day Arts and Crafts Festival. Downtown Merchants is a business that showcases a variety of vendors. For the festival, they will expand to three additional rooms that will hold almost 30 other vendors. There will also be woodcarving, henna tattoos, a food truck, and more. JP Marinus, the owner of Downtown Merchants, says this event is a great way for customers to support small businesses.

“It helps your neighbor, you know... When you’re selling something, and you got someone beside you selling something equally as awesome, you know, both of you benefit, and that’s the same thing with this store and, we’re hoping, that will happen with the Arts and Crafts festival... as well,” says Marinus.

If you are interested in this event, it will be open 9:00 am -6:00 pm.

The address is 704 Bland Street, Bluefield, West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

