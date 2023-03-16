Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460

Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Multiple vehicle crash on 460(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - First responders were dispatched to a multiple-vehicle accident that occurred at the redlight on Route 460 and Maryland Avenue in Bluefield at approximately 2 p.m. today.

A first responder on the scene confirmed that four cars were involved, and there has been one fatality.

Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, Bluefield, West Virginia and Virginia Fire, Bluefield, West Virginia Rescue Squad, and West Virginia State Police are on the scene.

A landing zone for a med-flight helicopter at Mercer Mall has also been made available.

Bluefield Helicopter
Bluefield Helicopter(WVVA News)

Keep following WVVA for updates.

