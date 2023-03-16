Bluefield avoids late scare, advances to Class AA semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the Class AA quarterfinals, the No. 2 seed Bluefield Beavers took on the No. 7 Wheeling Central Maroon Knights.

The Beavers got out to a fast start to lead 34-17 at halftime. After the third quarter the team led by 20 points, but the Maroon Knights were able to get within six, as the Beavers stayed strong at the end to win 76-68. Hear from head coach Buster Large after the victory.

Bluefield Beavers will take on the No. 3 seed Chapmanville Tigers at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.