Arts @ Noon: ‘Celtic Angels Ireland’ coming to CMC in Princeton, WV

CMC is located at 2 Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - All the way from Dublin, Ireland the Celtic Angels are making their return to the Chuck Mathena Center stage.

It is all happening on March 25th at 7 PM and tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Candace Wilson with the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss all about the upcoming performance.

The Chuck Mathena Center is an area non-profit providing arts for Mercer County and the surrounding communities.

CMC is located at 2 Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.

More information about the upcoming performance can be found in the interview & videos above.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Musick
Local law enforcement recover stolen child and vehicle
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants appear in court
Seven Virginia sheriff’s office employees have been charged with second-degree murder in...
Virginia deputies charged in man’s death at mental hospital

Latest News

The Clover Club is located at 529 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV.
Happening This Weekend: Stevie’s St. Paddy’s Day Soup-Off
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash
No injuries reported after vehicle drives through Starbucks in Princeton, WV
No injuries reported after vehicle drives through Starbucks in Princeton, WV
Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department and Summers County dispatch confirm several agencies...
Crews respond to early morning accident near Pipestem State Park; driver dies from injuries