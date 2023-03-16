Arts @ Noon: ‘Celtic Angels Ireland’ coming to CMC in Princeton, WV

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - All the way from Dublin, Ireland the Celtic Angels are making their return to the Chuck Mathena Center stage.
It is all happening on March 25th at 7 PM and tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.
Candace Wilson with the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss all about the upcoming performance.
The Chuck Mathena Center is an area non-profit providing arts for Mercer County and the surrounding communities.
CMC is located at 2 Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
More information about the upcoming performance can be found in the interview & videos above.
