ARH highlights colon cancer awareness at Lunch and Learn event

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Each month, Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) hosts Lunch and Learn events for those at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging.

Topics of conversation vary, but Thursday’s lunch focused around colon cancer awareness to fall in line with March being Colon Cancer Awareness Month. During their lunch break, folks learned about the signs and symptoms of colon cancer, as well as what age they should begin getting routine colonoscopies.

Those at ARH say the goal is to help the area’s older population maintain or begin living healthier lives.

“We are always involved in what’s going on here at the Commission on Aging because we want our seniors to be leading happy and healthy lives,” said Kelly Elkins, ARH’s Regional Community Development Manager.

In the following months, ARH will be bringing in more specialists to discuss a multitude of topics. This includes a chest pain specialist, doctors to talk about stroke awareness and nurses to teach hands-on CPR.

