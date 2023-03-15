Van catches fire after crash with tractor trailer

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police has confirmed that two vehicle were involved in a fiery crash Wednesday morning. Information is limited but VSP says the crash happened on Route 460 near the Ramey dealership at 11:13 am.

They say it involved a tractor trailer and a van. The van caught fire after the crash. A viewer sent pictures of the crash to WVVA. He says he saw a helicopter land near the scene of the crash.

Again, information is limited but once the responding trooper releases more information to WVVA, we will update you.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.