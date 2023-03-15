Van catches fire after crash with tractor trailer

Van catches fire after crash with tractor trailer
Van catches fire after crash with tractor trailer(Hunter Mullins)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police has confirmed that two vehicle were involved in a fiery crash Wednesday morning. Information is limited but VSP says the crash happened on Route 460 near the Ramey dealership at 11:13 am.

They say it involved a tractor trailer and a van. The van caught fire after the crash. A viewer sent pictures of the crash to WVVA. He says he saw a helicopter land near the scene of the crash.

Again, information is limited but once the responding trooper releases more information to WVVA, we will update you.

