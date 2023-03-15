USS West Virginia life preserver being showcased at Princeton war museum

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A piece of U.S. history is being showcased at the Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton for a short time. A life preserver from the USS West Virginia that sunk at Pearl Harbor is being loaned by the museum until the end of June.

From there the piece will be showcased at West Virginia University. The life preserver is a reminder of the more than 2,400 American personnel that lost their lives that day.

Those in charge of the museum say the piece is a must see for the public.

“We want to encourage some school children to come in or anyone in and see this. It’s certainly interesting and a heart touching reminder of what happened at Pearl Harbor,” said President of the museum’s Board of Directors, Tony Whitlow.

If you want to see the historic item in person you can stop by the museum Monday through Friday from 10 am until 4 pm.

