Unclaimed property returns continue record pace, W.Va. treasurer says

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office is continuing a record pace of returns this fiscal year with more than $2.4 million worth of unclaimed property being returned in February.

State Treasurer Riley Moore said his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division processed $2,430,607 worth of payments last month, the third month in a row to see a historic return.

“This is the people’s money that for one reason or another has been lost or forgotten, and we’re proud to be returning it to them at the fasted pace in state history,” Treasurer Moore said. “We continue to encourage everyone to visit our website to see if we’re holding any money for you.”

The State Treasurer’s Office has been returning money at a record pace since the start of the fiscal year last July 1, Moore said.

With February’s totals included, the Unclaimed Property Division has returned nearly $16.6 million so far this fiscal year – already approaching the record $18.6 million returned last fiscal year.

Treasurer Moore said his Office has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations. He encourages everyone to click here to search and see if they have funds to claim.

