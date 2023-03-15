Trending warmer through the rest of the week

It’s a cold one across our region this morning with cloudy skies and a few leftover flurries flying around. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see decreasing clouds throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures will climb back into the 40s today.

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. It’ll be another cold one as temperatures drop down into the 20s for most.

A Spring-like day is on tap for our Thursday. Temperature will rise into the upper 50s and 60s tomorrow and we’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mild air will stay in place on Friday for St. Patrick’s Day, but we will start to grow unsettled. Rain will move into the region as a cold front approaches.

Colder air will race in behind that front just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will only top off in the 30s and low 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

