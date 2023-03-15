Thursday will be the mildest day of the work week

Temps should be above average the next couple of days
THURSDAY
THURSDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

As high pressure takes control, we look dry and mainly clear overnight tonight. We’ll be cold, but winds won’t be as gusty as they’ve been at least! Temps overnight should hit the mid 20s-low 30s.

THURSDAY FORECAST
THURSDAY FORECAST

We should start off Thursday with some good sunshine, and cloud cover will gradually increase into the afternoon and evening hours. Tomorrow looks like the nicest day of the week, with high temps hitting the upper 50s-low 60s.

Futurecast
Futurecast

As a frontal system heads our way, the chance of rain will rise as we wrap up the work week. We’ll still be mild for St. Patrick’s Day, but on-and-off showers look likely, starting early Friday morning before sunrise and continuing into Friday afternoon and evening. Temps will still hit the upper 50s and low 60s, before colder air starts to move in Friday night.

TEMP TREND
TEMP TREND

Low temps Friday-early Saturday will drop into the 20s and 30s, so light upslope snow showers behind the departing front could be realized during this time period. Accumulations look minor at best as of now, but slick spots could still pop-up.

SUNDAY LOOKS COLD!
SUNDAY LOOKS COLD!

We look cold but dry on Sunday...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

