Thursday will be the mildest day of the work week

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure takes control, we look dry and mainly clear overnight tonight. We’ll be cold, but winds won’t be as gusty as they’ve been at least! Temps overnight should hit the mid 20s-low 30s.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We should start off Thursday with some good sunshine, and cloud cover will gradually increase into the afternoon and evening hours. Tomorrow looks like the nicest day of the week, with high temps hitting the upper 50s-low 60s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

As a frontal system heads our way, the chance of rain will rise as we wrap up the work week. We’ll still be mild for St. Patrick’s Day, but on-and-off showers look likely, starting early Friday morning before sunrise and continuing into Friday afternoon and evening. Temps will still hit the upper 50s and low 60s, before colder air starts to move in Friday night.

TEMP TREND (WVVA WEATHER)

Low temps Friday-early Saturday will drop into the 20s and 30s, so light upslope snow showers behind the departing front could be realized during this time period. Accumulations look minor at best as of now, but slick spots could still pop-up.

SUNDAY LOOKS COLD! (WVVA WEATHER)

We look cold but dry on Sunday...STAY TUNED!

