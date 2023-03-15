Teen girl reported missing from Vinton

Kacey Crimmins, reported missing from Bedford County
Kacey Crimmins, reported missing from Bedford County(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.

Kacey Crimmins, 16 of Vinton, left her home around 5:30 p.m. March 14, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office. She was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and pink/white Vans shoes. She is 5′2 and 140 pounds with light brown hair with highlights. She wears dark black glasses and her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
Craft Memorial Library holds “Taste the Rainbow” cooking class
More Than Two Decades in the Making: Historic Homestead Opening for Tours