Sinkland Farms Holding First Annual Easter Eggs-Travaganza Event

The two-day event will feature face painting, a parade, vendors and more.
The event is set for Sat. April 1 and Sun. Apri 2.
The event is set for Sat. April 1 and Sun. Apri 2.(Sinkland Farms)
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG. Va. (WVVA) - Easter is about three and a half weeks away. It’s Sunday April 9 this year. Ahead of the holiday, there’s a chance for you to enjoy an Easter egg hunt and other fun activities with your family.

What is Easter Eggs-Travaganza and where will it be held?

Sinkland Farms, located in Christiansburg, Va., is hosting its First Annual Easter Eggs-Travaganza Event. It will take place Sat. April 1 and Sun. April 2 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m at Sinkland Famrs, located at 3060 Riner Rd. in Christiansburg.

How much are tickets? Where can they be purchased?

Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased here.

What kinds of activities will be happening at the Eggs-Travaganza event?

There will be face painting, a chance to see baby animals up close, music, arts and crafts vendors, beer, wine, food trucks and more.

There will be a princess and superhero parade both days. Kids can come dressed up for the parade. They will have a chance to win prizes. There will also be a huge kid’s zone with a giant slide, games, a kid-friendly zip, a barrel train ride and more.

There will be a professional photographer available for family photos. There are also plenty of places to take your own family photos or selfies on the farm as well.

The Easter Bunny will be there both days to visit with kids and special photo opportunities will be provided.

There will be a craft station with giant bubbles, color and stickers, and plant-a-seed. Families can enjoy sing-along music, and they can bring their kites to fly, too!

What other events happen at Sinkland Farms?

Sinkland Farms also holds a sunflower festival every summer and a pumpkin festival every fall. To learn more, go to its Facebook page here. Visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Virgina State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County
The nine-acre site is located in Wytheville, Va.
More Than Two Decades in the Making: Historic Homestead Opening for Tours
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus

Latest News

Concord fair
Concord fair
Spring Craft and Vendor Show
Second Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Show to be held this weekend in Ronceverte
Students on Wednesday attended a career fair at Concord University.
Career fair held for Concord University students
Life preserver from the USS West Virginia
USS West Virginia life preserver being showcased at Princeton war museum