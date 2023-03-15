Sinkland Farms Holding First Annual Easter Eggs-Travaganza Event

CHRISTIANSBURG. Va. (WVVA) - Easter is about three and a half weeks away. It’s Sunday April 9 this year. Ahead of the holiday, there’s a chance for you to enjoy an Easter egg hunt and other fun activities with your family.

What is Easter Eggs-Travaganza and where will it be held?

Sinkland Farms, located in Christiansburg, Va., is hosting its First Annual Easter Eggs-Travaganza Event. It will take place Sat. April 1 and Sun. April 2 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m at Sinkland Famrs, located at 3060 Riner Rd. in Christiansburg.

How much are tickets? Where can they be purchased?

Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased here.

What kinds of activities will be happening at the Eggs-Travaganza event?

There will be face painting, a chance to see baby animals up close, music, arts and crafts vendors, beer, wine, food trucks and more.

There will be a princess and superhero parade both days. Kids can come dressed up for the parade. They will have a chance to win prizes. There will also be a huge kid’s zone with a giant slide, games, a kid-friendly zip, a barrel train ride and more.

There will be a professional photographer available for family photos. There are also plenty of places to take your own family photos or selfies on the farm as well.

The Easter Bunny will be there both days to visit with kids and special photo opportunities will be provided.

There will be a craft station with giant bubbles, color and stickers, and plant-a-seed. Families can enjoy sing-along music, and they can bring their kites to fly, too!

What other events happen at Sinkland Farms?

Sinkland Farms also holds a sunflower festival every summer and a pumpkin festival every fall. To learn more, go to its Facebook page here. Visit the website here.

