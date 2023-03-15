Second Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Show to be held this weekend in Ronceverte

Event serves as fundraiser for American Heritage Music Hall
Spring Craft and Vendor Show
Spring Craft and Vendor Show(wvva)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - After much success last year, members of the American Heritage Music Hall are bringing back their Spring Craft and Vendor Show.

Crews were out on Wednesday setting up lots of spring and Easter related items, which will be on sale this weekend. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the music hall located in Island Park.

It will serve as a fundraiser for the hall and its operation.

“This music hall’s a great place here,” said event organizer Kay Shafer. “...All ages are welcome. It’s just one of those places that you don’t really find a lot of. There’s no smoking. There’s no alcoholic beverages allowed in here. It’s just like one big happy family when everybody gets together.”

In addition to shopping this weekend, there will be activities for kids and a raffle auction for some prize-packed Easter baskets. Shafer says raffle tickets can be purchased for $2 a piece or $5 for a set of three. The baskets will be awarded on March 25.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

