Roanoke County Public Schools staff learns how to protect students during active threats

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools are taking action to prepare for the possibility of an active threat, including threats that don’t involve gun violence.

Roanoke County Police hosted an active threat presentation to Oak Grove Elementary School teachers and staff.

Sergeant Dan Walters explained teachers should prepare for bomb, chemical and other threats that are a danger to the community.

“We have to make sure as police, as first responders, that we get as much information out to the community so they can take care of themselves,” Sgt. Walters said.

Staff learned about situational awareness and to run, hide or fight if there is an active threat.

“If you don’t think about it, if you don’t prepare for it and you’re doing it on a snap, you’re not going to be very successful,” Sgt. Walters said. “That’s the purpose of these classes, we teach everybody about what you need to do to prepare.”

For teacher and parent Christopher Luby, it’s important to know kids are safe in school.

“It’s better, at least be prepared; then allow that panic to ensue,” Luby said. “Being a parent on top of that, my child is in this building. I take comfort in knowing that my child is in capable hands of someone that’s trained.”

Roanoke County Police offer active threat training to any organization in the valley. Interested organizations should contact Sgt. Dan Walters at 540-777-8637.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Musick
Local law enforcement recover stolen child and vehicle
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants
Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants appear in court
Seven Virginia sheriff’s office employees have been charged with second-degree murder in...
Virginia deputies charged in man’s death at mental hospital

Latest News

Arts @ Noon: Celtic Angels Ireland coming to Princeton this March
Arts @ Noon: ‘Celtic Angels Ireland’ coming to CMC in Princeton, WV
Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony with lawmakers in the House and Senate on March 7 to...
State Tax Department releases revised tax withholding tables
Davon Jamir Linder
Search warrant leads to drug operation bust
In 2022, the auction raised more than $100,000.
WV Treasurer’s Office holds gun auction to boost state law enforcement
Appalachia HIDTA among 33 programs to receive White House funding
Appalachia HIDTA among 33 programs to receive White House funding