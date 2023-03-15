Roanoke County Public Schools staff learns how to protect students during active threats

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools are taking action to prepare for the possibility of an active threat, including threats that don’t involve gun violence.

Roanoke County Police hosted an active threat presentation to Oak Grove Elementary School teachers and staff.

Sergeant Dan Walters explained teachers should prepare for bomb, chemical and other threats that are a danger to the community.

“We have to make sure as police, as first responders, that we get as much information out to the community so they can take care of themselves,” Sgt. Walters said.

Staff learned about situational awareness and to run, hide or fight if there is an active threat.

“If you don’t think about it, if you don’t prepare for it and you’re doing it on a snap, you’re not going to be very successful,” Sgt. Walters said. “That’s the purpose of these classes, we teach everybody about what you need to do to prepare.”

For teacher and parent Christopher Luby, it’s important to know kids are safe in school.

“It’s better, at least be prepared; then allow that panic to ensue,” Luby said. “Being a parent on top of that, my child is in this building. I take comfort in knowing that my child is in capable hands of someone that’s trained.”

Roanoke County Police offer active threat training to any organization in the valley. Interested organizations should contact Sgt. Dan Walters at 540-777-8637.

