Mercer County works to get AED’s in municipal buildings

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is a newly established effort to get automated external defibrillators or AED’s in municipal buildings in Mercer County. County leaders discussed the possibility during a county commission meeting on Tuesday.

The conversation happened after two AED’s were donated by the Princeton and Bluefield Rescue Squads for use in the court house and annex building. County commissioners say they’re working to get a total number for buildings in the county.

They add that they would like to see Narcan boxes placed with the AED’s as well to help save lives.

“Because of that donation it really helped look at us and say if we can avoid the liability. That it falls under the good samaritan (law) and we can make sure these people are safe and secure. And we can provide additional opportunity for a life saving device. Then we want to invest in that,” said Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett.

Puckett says he’s hoping the county will have the AED’s purchased by the end of the month.

