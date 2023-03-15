Local law enforcement recover stolen child and vehicle

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, March 13, at approximately 3:15 p.m. the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), West Virginia State Police (WVSP), and Beckley Police Department were made aware of a vehicle stolen from the Crossroads Mall with a small child inside.

According to a post from the RCSO, the mother informed law enforcement that the suspect, Judy Musick, had rode to the mall with the victim and victim’s mother. She also said that her and the victim had been waiting in the vehicle when Musick had ran to the car yelling for them to “go.”

The post states, “She said she suspected that the suspect had just committed a theft. She got out of the driver’s seat and was attempting to remove the suspect from the car, when the suspect moved over to the driver’s seat and drove off with the child still inside.”

Law enforcement from all jurisdictions immediately began canvassing the area.

A Beckley Police officer was the one to locate the car on Dry Hill Road where he then made a traffic stop on the vehicle on the 2200 block of Harper road, and other deputies and troopers in the area assisted with the stop.

The child was then recovered unharmed, and Musick was arrested.

She has been charged with kidnapping, child neglect, and grand larceny.

Ms. Musick was lodged in the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.