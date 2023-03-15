Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The local cuisine in Lewisburg has long been a draw for visitors near and far, but now it’s official.

Lewisburg was recently named number one on USA Today’s Top Ten list. The town was highlighted for Best Small Town Food Scene in 2023, beating out places like Bar Harbor, Maine and Ashland, Oregon.

WVVA spoke to a few restaurants in the area to get an idea of what a top spot like this means for them and for their customers.

This includes Sparrow Huffman, the owner of the General Lewis Inn and its restaurant, who believes the spot shows just how well the local restaurants and businesses work together for the betterment of Lewisburg.

“I think it’s a recognition of the cohesion of the town,” shared Huffman. “I think it’s a recognition of the fact that to be a successful small town, we all have to work together.”

Down the way from the inn at the Hill and Holler, they say they hope the moniker draws in a whole new crowd to come and try their specialty pizzas.

“You know, we’re a small town and we have a lot of travelers and visitors, so it’s exciting to know that it’s going to bring in more also,” said Christine Campbell Butler, daytime bar manager for Hill and Holler.

From fine dining at the French Goat to Mexican cuisine at Del Sol Carina and everything in between, Lewisburg has proven to be the place to eat this year.

Click here to see the rest of this year’s USA Today Top Ten winners.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.