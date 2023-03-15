James Monroe scores 33 unanswered points, rolls past Cameron

Mavericks win 74-32
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks raced out to an early advantage and grew their lead as the game progressed.

The Mavericks outscored the Cameron Dragons, 20-0 in the 2nd quarter.

James Monroe went on to win 74-32 and will play Clay-Battelle on Friday at 1:00.

Eli Allen scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 7 assists. Those were all game-highs.

Owen Jackson chipped in 15 for the Mavericks. Collin Fox and Josh Burks each added 10.

James Monroe scored 50 points in the paint and poured in 30 points off Cameron turnovers.

