Happening This Weekend: Stevie’s St. Paddy’s Day Soup-Off

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Stevie’s St. Paddy’s Day Soup-Off (sponsored by Grant’s Supermarket) is coming to The Clover Club.

The Clover Club is located at 529 Commerce Street (which upstairs at The RailYard) adjacent to the Granada and across the street from the Craft Memorial Library.

Steven ‘Stevie’ Brown & Erica Seibert-Atwell stopped by to chat about all the deliciousness.

Attendees may also bring five cans of soup to donate to the Bluefield Union Mission and you will receive a discount.

The discount consist of either $5 off the price of admission, $5 off an event t-shirt or free souvenir cup.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample all the different soups and vote on their favorite for the People’s Choice Award.

Our own Melinda Zosh WVVA will also be one of the featured judges.

