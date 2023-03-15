Eli Allen wins WV Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe senior, Eli Allen has been named the West Virginia Gatorade Boys Basketball player of the year.

Allen averaged 21 points, 7.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

He has recorded four triple doubles this season.

The Mavericks went 22-2 during the regular season then captured the sectional and regional championships in dominant fashion. James Monroe is the top seed in the Class A State Tournament.

Allen scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 7 assists in James Monroe’s 74-32 win over Cameron in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.