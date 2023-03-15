Eli Allen wins WV Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Senior has helped lead Mavericks to a 22-2 regular season
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe senior, Eli Allen has been named the West Virginia Gatorade Boys Basketball player of the year.

Allen averaged 21 points, 7.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

He has recorded four triple doubles this season.

The Mavericks went 22-2 during the regular season then captured the sectional and regional championships in dominant fashion. James Monroe is the top seed in the Class A State Tournament.

Allen scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 7 assists in James Monroe’s 74-32 win over Cameron in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Virgina State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County
The nine-acre site is located in Wytheville, Va.
More Than Two Decades in the Making: Historic Homestead Opening for Tours
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus
“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus

Latest News

Eli Allen wins WV Gatorade Player of the Year
Eli Allen wins WV Gatorade Player of the Year
James Monroe vs. Cameron state quarterfinals
James Monroe scores 33 unanswered points, rolls past Cameron
James Monroe vs. Cameron state quarterfinals
James Monroe vs. Cameron state quarterfinals
Boys basketball state tournament preview
Three local basketball teams gear up for the state tournament