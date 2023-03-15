Crews respond to rekindled fire on 9th Avenue in Hinton

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - First responders in Hinton are responding to a rekindled fire on 9th Avenue.

Dispatch reported that on Monday, March 13, a house fire was reported at 914 Temple Street where it was put out by local fire crews.

Today, that fire reignited which caused an adjacent structure to catch fire and begin burning.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

