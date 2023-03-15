Craft Memorial Library holds “Taste the Rainbow” cooking class

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Kids gathered at the Craft Memorial Library today for a cooking class – with a colorful twist. To help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the cooking class was themed to “Taste the Rainbow” - but that has nothing to do with Skittles! The colors come from nature, and, through learning how to prepare these foods, kids were taught the importance of a colorful, healthy diet.

“Well, it’s important because they need to know where to get their nutrients and all of their vitamins from, and that they can figure out and try foods they might not have tried before such as asparagus. Some kids haven’t tried asparagus before and it’s also important for them to help develop their palate and learn about new foods,” says Suzette Sims, the Program Services Coordinator at Craft Memorial Library and organizer for the class.

Some of the foods the kids learned how to make include “asparagus fries” and “rainbow boxes,” filled with fruits and vegetables. Craft Memorial library has more events like this planned in the future, including a kid’s yoga class. For more information on these upcoming classes, go to the Craft Memorial Library website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.