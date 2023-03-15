Buchanan County Double Kwik defendants appear in court

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Mildred Pacheco, 47, of Danville, and Matthew Fuller, 38, of South Boston, Virginia appeared in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Buchanan County.

According to a release from Gerald Arrington, Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney, “Defendant Pacheco plead guilty to one count of Obscene Sexual Display in Public, one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and one count of Assault and Battery. Co-Defendant Fuller saw his charges of Feloniously Eluding Police, Obscene Sexual Display in Public, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor bound over the Grand Jury, which will be impaneled in April. He will remain incarcerated pending the outcome of his cases.”

Arrington said that the authorities allege that on New Year’s Eve, the defendants were at the Double Kwik in Grundy, Virginia, and video evidence shows that while they were sitting at the gas pump, Fuller performed oral sex on Pacheco with several people present, including juveniles.

After the defendants finish their sexual encounter, they got into a verbal altercation with bystanders, and during which, Pacheco retrieved a metal tool from the car and made threats to the bystanders.

There was no physical altercation.

Arrington said, “Pacheco was sentenced to a suspended 12-month jail sentence in both the Masturbation in Public and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor charges. Pacheco received a 12 month jail sentence, with 6 months of that sentenced suspended on the condition she complete 12 months of supervised probation for the assault charge. Pacheco will serve her sentence in a local jail.”

Fuller will have the opportunity to enter pleas to his charges, where he will be sentenced by the Buchanan County Circuit Court or set his case for a trial by jury once indictments are presented to the April Grand Jury.

