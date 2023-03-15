“Bluefield Area Shag Society” returns following hiatus

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield Area Shag Society, or B.A.S.S., is a local dance society, and they returned from break this month and had a St. Patrick’s Day party Tuesday evening. Shag Dancing got its start on Myrtle Beach and is similar to Swing Dancing. B.A.S.S. keeps the beach party going here in the mountains, creating a fun, social atmosphere.

“I’ve made new friends, I... more or less have a new family. And from that, I have brought more members in and it’s fun. I mean, we have fun. Tonight, we’re having a Saint Patrick party. We have parties every month, and it’s... you know, it’s just great. I mean, anybody can come up and join,” says Pam Winfrey, the secretary of B.A.S.S.

The Shag Society encourages people to come give the dance a try - regardless of skill level.

“You know, I come across so many people they say, ‘Oh, I can’t dance, you know, I got two left feet’ or I’ll never get my husband out of the house,’ you know, you hear excuses for everything... You bring them to us, you come to us, and we will teach you how to dance,” says Sue Whitteker, Vice President of B.A.S.S.

To help newcomers, B.A.S.S. will hold Shag lessons beginning on Tuesday, March 21st at 6:30. Prices for members of B.A.S.S. are $3, and prices for nonmembers are $5.

B.A.S.S. holds meetings every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Princeton Elks Lodge

