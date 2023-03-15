Beckley Quota Club, Empty Bowls to join in effort to help local food pantries

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Entities in Beckley are joining forces to help a good cause and those in need. Empty Bowls is partnering with the Quota Club of Beckley to raise money for local food pantries.

Monica Phelps, President of the Quota Club, tells WVVA that food pantries are currently feeding twenty percent of the Raleigh County population. That is roughly 15,000 people per month.

To help, an event will be held at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley on Saturday, April 1. Tickets to the event can be purchased for a $20 donation at multiple spots in Beckley, such as the Carpenter’s Loft and the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia.

“The food pantries, really, most of them are really struggling because food prices as we know it have shot up. There’s people desperately in need. That money- all that money is going directly to the food panties,” Phelps shared, adding what people can expect from the event. “You get a bowl and, in addition to that, you get to taste the great soups, desserts and breads from our local restauranteurs and businesses.”

This is the 10th year that the Quota Club has held this fundraiser. In that time, they’ve raised $150,000 for local pantries.

