WVDOT, police to target speeders in I-64 work zones

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is working with state and local law enforcement along with public safety officials to crack down on speeders in Interstate 64 work zones.

A release from WVDOT said that there will be extra patrols this week in the five-mile work zone between 29th Street in Huntington and Huntington Mall. WVDOT is also adding more signs and radar speed monitors in those zones to collect crash data and target work zone safety repsonses.

The goal is to slow drivers and cut down work zone crashes.

The speed limit through the work zone is 55 MPH.

“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOT. “We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day.”

In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. Almost all were avoidable.

“It’s easy to get in a hurry or become distracted,” said Damron. “But we need every driver to work with us and remain alert each time they get behind the wheel.”

The WVDOT urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones.

