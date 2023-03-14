West Virginia Manor among organizations receiving Manchin’s housing funds

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $293,903 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 16 housing organizations, locally including West Virginia Manor in Bluefield.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $293K in sixteen housing organizations across our great state, which will bolster important community-based services for West Virginians who are elderly or living with disabilities. These services are critical for ensuring financial and physical security for residents, as well as promoting social connections and maintaining independence. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”

West Virginia Manor will be receiving $15,826 in funding.

Other locations and funding include:

$48,433 – Unity Housing Apartments: Eastview, Gihon, Morgantown

$24,917 – Lake Anne Fellowship House

$20,876 – Marion Unity

$20,015 – Pleasant View Towers

$19,716 – Martinsburg Senior Towers

$19,284 – Highlawn Senior Apartments

$17,786 – National Church Residences of Ceredo

$17,403 – Manor House Apartments

$16,882 – Baughman Towers Senior Apartments

$16,804 – Dunbar Towers

$14,002 – Agsten Manor

$11,574 – Brooks Manor

$11,392 – National Church Residences of Montgomery

$9,963 – Mountain Terrace

$9,030 – Unity Housing Apartments: South Parkersburg

