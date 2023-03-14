VSP investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 637 (Limestone Road) on Wednesday, March 8 at approximately 10:45 a.m.

A statement from the VSP said, “A 2022 Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn from Limestone Rd. onto Route 460 when it pulled into the path of a southbound 2002 Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma couldn’t avoid the Corolla and struck it in the driver side. The Corolla continued through the intersection and came to rest in the northbound lanes of Route 460. Debris from the crash then stuck a northbound 2019 Ford F-150.”

The driver of the Corolla, Mary La Perla, 42, of Oakwood, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Tacoma, Jeffrey T. Barnett, 45, of Cedar Bluff, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, Bascom K. Shelton, 53, of Richlands, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said that the crash is currently under investigation.

