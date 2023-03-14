Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas

FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tyson Foods is closing two facilities that employ more than 1,600 people in an effort to streamline its U.S. poultry business.

The company said Tuesday it plans to close its processing, broiler and hatching operations in Glen Allen, Virginia, and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas. Both closures are scheduled for May 12.

Tyson said the closures will help it better use all available capacity at remaining plants.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it will work with its 692 employees in Glen Allen and its 969 employees in Van Buren to apply for open positions at other plants.

Tyson has made other efforts to consolidate its operations in recent months. Last October, the company announced it would relocate 1,000 corporate staff from offices in Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas.

Tyson said operating inefficiencies were partly to blame for its lower-than-expected profit in its fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 31. The company said its operating income dropped 68% to $467 million in the period.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Sen. Robert Karnes was removed by the Senate's Sergeant at Arms on Friday.
W.Va. Senator removed from chamber as 60-day session nears end
Strangulation case against WVSP trooper headed to grand jury
No injuries reported after vehicle drives through Starbucks in Princeton, WV
No injuries reported after vehicle drives through Starbucks in Princeton, WV

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks
The Raleigh County commission is re-considering a proposal to create a new economic development...
Renewed talks underway for new economic development zone in Raleigh County
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during a break in a first-round NCAA college...
March Madness betting guide: Not just about brackets