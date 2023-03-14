Three local basketball teams gear up for the state tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks, Bluefield Beavers and Shady Spring Tigers will compete for state championships this week in Charleston.

STATE QUARTERFINALS SCHEDULE:

1) James Monroe vs. 8) Cameron - Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. (A)

2) Bluefield vs. 7) Wheeling Central Catholic - Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. (AA)

1) Shady Spring vs. 8) Hampshire - Thursday, 5:30 p.m. (AAA)

