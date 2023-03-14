Three local basketball teams gear up for the state tournament
James Monroe, Bluefield, Shady Spring return to Charleston
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks, Bluefield Beavers and Shady Spring Tigers will compete for state championships this week in Charleston.
STATE QUARTERFINALS SCHEDULE:
1) James Monroe vs. 8) Cameron - Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. (A)
2) Bluefield vs. 7) Wheeling Central Catholic - Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. (AA)
1) Shady Spring vs. 8) Hampshire - Thursday, 5:30 p.m. (AAA)
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.