Temps will start to climb again on Wednesday

A warm-up will ensue into late week
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH PRESSURE IN PLACE
HIGH PRESSURE IN PLACE

As high pressure continues to slide in overhead, we’ll slowly but surely dry out tonight. Through sundown, we’ll see snow showers continue for a while, but accumulations from here on out should stay little to none. Nevertheless, watch for slick areas!

Tonight
Tonight

Low temps tonight will be well-below freezing, in the 20s and teens. Winds will still occasionally gust overnight-early Wednesday to the 30 MPH range, making it feel like it is in the single digits for some waking up Wednesday AM.

10 DAY TEMPS
10 DAY TEMPS

Wednesday will bring sun by the afternoon, but we’ll still be chilly and breezy. High temps will be in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Wednesday night looks mainly clear and cold with lows in the 20s again.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

A warm-up will ensue into late week as high pressure shifts to our southeast and winds turn around out of the south and west. We’ll see temps hit the 50s and low 60s Thursday and St. Patrick’s Day (FRIDAY). Our next frontal system will move in at the end of the work week, so despite the warmer air in place, we’ll see developing rain for St. Patty’s, and rain/snow into Saturday as temps cool again into the weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

