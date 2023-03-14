Temps will start to climb again on Wednesday

HIGH PRESSURE IN PLACE (WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure continues to slide in overhead, we’ll slowly but surely dry out tonight. Through sundown, we’ll see snow showers continue for a while, but accumulations from here on out should stay little to none. Nevertheless, watch for slick areas!

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Low temps tonight will be well-below freezing, in the 20s and teens. Winds will still occasionally gust overnight-early Wednesday to the 30 MPH range, making it feel like it is in the single digits for some waking up Wednesday AM.

10 DAY TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring sun by the afternoon, but we’ll still be chilly and breezy. High temps will be in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Wednesday night looks mainly clear and cold with lows in the 20s again.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

A warm-up will ensue into late week as high pressure shifts to our southeast and winds turn around out of the south and west. We’ll see temps hit the 50s and low 60s Thursday and St. Patrick’s Day (FRIDAY). Our next frontal system will move in at the end of the work week, so despite the warmer air in place, we’ll see developing rain for St. Patty’s, and rain/snow into Saturday as temps cool again into the weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.