Sen. Manchin highlights importance of small banks

(GRAYDC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - In the wake of the largest banking collapse since the 2008 financial crisis, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is highlighting the importance of small, rural community banks.

Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest bank in the country, collapsed on Friday following a bank rush.

That collapse has Senator Manchin highlighting the need for smaller community banks, saying much of rural America and all of West Virginia depend on them.

”From 2009 to present, you could have put all of the small banks out of business, and they’re still servicing very well in their communities,” Sen. Manchin said. “So rather than say you made a mistake — if you made a mistake, trying to make something, improve something that works for rural America — 66 million people live in rural America. My entire state, all 55 counties, all 1.8 million people, are living in a rural area. They depend on a community bank, a smaller community bank. And if not, you know, I want to make sure they have the services they need. But we’ll make adjustments if needed.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Virgina State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County
Sen. Robert Karnes was removed by the Senate's Sergeant at Arms on Friday.
W.Va. Senator removed from chamber as 60-day session nears end
Strangulation case against WVSP trooper headed to grand jury

Latest News

Fruits of Labor Cafe
Fruits of Labor Cafe offers up Irish meals as part of ongoing heritage festival
Spring Cleanup
City of Beckley’s Department of Public Works plans annual Spring Cleanup event
Childcare at Y
Beckley YMCA makes sure snow days aren’t an issue for parents, kids
Work could soon begin to get an area ‘site ready’ for a new aeronautical school beside of the...
Raleigh County Commission approves funding to get land at airport ‘site ready’ for new aeronautical school