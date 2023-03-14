School-based health clinic open in Pulaski County

School based health center at PCHS
School based health center at PCHS(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools partnered with the Community Health Center of the New River Valley to launch a school-based health center at Pulaski County High School.

“By us being here in the school, the kids can be seen here by our dentist, by our hygienist, or by our medical provider without ever leaving school,” School Program Manager Erika Slagel-Perry said.

The center provides on-site medical and dental care to students and staff of PCPS.

“We can treat chronic conditions, we see a lot of sick visits, think flu, COVID, strep,” Slagel-Perry said. “We do annual physicals, well child physicals, but our aim is not to replace the students’ primary care provider.”

“They’re a really great opportunity to really increase health in the community,” Pediatrician and Internist Dr. Megan Thomas said. “We know that keeping kids healthy and keeps them in school keeps them learning.”

The Community Health Center will host a community wide open house March 16 from 4-7 p.m. for people to see the new clinic and learn about its services. PCPS students and staff can see the clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. March 16.

“I think one of the other pieces that really makes us really successful is we have a really fantastic team from our dental team with our hygienists and dentists to also our medical team, which consists of myself as the pediatrician, but also a pediatric nurse practitioner and a family nurse practitioner,” Dr. Thomas said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Virgina State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
The nine-acre site is located in Wytheville, Va.
More Than Two Decades in the Making: Historic Homestead Opening for Tours
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition

Latest News

BSU receives nursing simulators
BSU receives simulators for nursing program
Front row from left: Julie Lilly, nursing supervisor for Outpatient Oncology and WVUH Clinics;...
Local real estate team donates 5K proceeds to Princeton Community Hospital to help those battling cancer
RSV
Mothers share stories of children’s battles with RSV
Paxlovid is used to treat high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19.
Health officials warn against taking paxlovid with certain heart medications
Free COVID-19 clinic
Concord University to host COVID-19 clinic