Raleigh County Commission approves funding to get land at airport ‘site ready’ for new aeronautical school

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) ---Work could soon begin to make an area next to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport ‘site ready’ for development.

The Raleigh County Commission signed off on the remaining half a million in funding needed to start the project that will house a new aeronautical school on Tuesday.

To date, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia’s economic development office, and the Raleigh County Commission have secured 6.5 million for the project.

According to Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver, the area includes 130 acres around the airport.

“That area is going to be ready for new businesses to come in and start construction if they desire to move into Beckley. It’s projected that this could bring in 800 new jobs.”

In addition to the aeronautical school, he said the site would be open to a number of new companies and economic development projects.

