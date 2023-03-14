Mercer County leaders detail the need for a low cost spay-neuter clinic

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kim Bay with the Mercer County Humane Society says having a low cost spay-neuter clinic would cut down vet costs and and the number of strays in and around Mercer County. She says the humane society gives out spay-neuter vouchers, but every year the vouchers alone aren’t enough.

“The need is always there and the fact is we have vouchers still outstanding from last year that we’ve not been able to get in,” said Bay.

Bay says the area has lost vets causing demand and vet bills to go up, making a bad situation worse. She says there is a benefit for people in this community.

“This is just for the average joe who wants to have a pet, wants to have a companion but they can not afford the increasing vet costs. This would be for them. I don’t think the vets would take a hit at all. They’re so busy,” said Bay.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says the county is aware of the need, but like so many issues, it all comes down to money and right now it’s in short supply in the short term.

“Long term that’s going to be a great solution because we know if we do invest in that. You know how we get those in then we can help lower the numbers. Then once you get enough out there to where the numbers can be equalized then I think you could save the money,” said Puckett.

Puckett says funding is just one component. The other is finding someone willing to dedicate time and effort to a low cost clinic. He says this year he’s hoping to take a good look at the issue at hand and see what can be done when it comes to reducing the stray population.

Bay says an added benefit to having animals spayed and neutered is that it increases the animal’s life span.

